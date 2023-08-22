Greater Chennai Corporation to improve access to services in all urban primary health centres

August 22, 2023 02:54 am | Updated 02:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will increase the number of urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and secondary care centres that have a certification from the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS) programme of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Senior officials on Monday conducted a meeting to review the progress of such projects covered in the Chennai City Partnership of the World Bank. The civic body will improve infection control practices, patient care, clinical services, and quality management UPHCs. The programme is expected to help residents recognise the good performing hospitals based on the certification, improving the credibility of public hospitals.

The UPHC in Koyambedu has been accredited to NQAS. Five more UPHCs are due for inspection and dates have been given for the Korattur UPHC. AIADMK Councillor J. John of ward 84 in Ambattur zone said the poor residents of areas, such as Patravakkam and Korattur, were expected to benefit from the improvement of the UPHC in Korattur.

“Currently, more than 50 outpatients visit the hospital every day. The civic body has proposed improvement work in the Korattur UPHC. Residents are waiting for the launch of the work. They have requested an RO plant for better drinking water also. Flood protection work to prevent waterlogging on the premises of Korattur UPHC should be taken up ahead of the monsoon,” Mr. John said.

Before the launch of the programme to improve access to services in UPHCs, the GCC did not have a quality care strategy and an operational plan. No UPHC in the city was providing at least seven of the 12 comprehensive primary health care service packages before the launch of the Chennai City Partnership with the World Bank.

Currently, five UPHCs are providing at least seven of the 12 CPHC services in the city, officials said.

