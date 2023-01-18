Greater Chennai Corporation to hold area sabhas in a few days

January 18, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:03 am IST - CHENNAI

As the 2,000 area sabhas in 200 wards are expected to be held in a few days after Pongal, residents and civic officials are keeping their fingers crossed, expecting a change in the way civic issues are resolved at the grassroots.

Civic officials have finalised all aspects of the area sabhas and started preparedness work for organising them in the Chennai Corporation zones. As the residents’ associations have demanded information about the area sabhas, which were originally proposed to be held as part of Republic Day celebrations, civic officials said the date for organising area sabhas would be announced after consultation with the Mayor and the Commissioner shortly.

“Residents’ associations are eager to participate in the area sabhas, as all the voters are eligible to participate in them. We have created awareness about area sabhas, explaining to the residents’ association members about how their civic issues will be resolved or infrastructure proposals taken up. But some residents are worried that the area sabhas may be delayed in Chennai as some officials claimed that they were discussing the option of holding it after delimitation of zones, as per the Assembly constituency boundaries,” said a residents’ association representative of Velachery.

The delimitation of 2,000 areas in the Greater Chennai Corporation for organising meetings of area sabhas has already been made, and the announcement of the names of nominated members of the ward committees are yet to be made.

Once the members are announced, all 2,000 area sabha meetings are expected to be held to discuss civic issues and local infrastructure proposals. The nominated members and officials will organise the area sabhas in a public building in their neighbourhood.