Greater Chennai Corporation to hire doctors and nurses to improve service during northeast monsoon

November 16, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will increase the number of public health employees, including doctors and nurses, to improve services during the northeast monsoon.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan held meetings with officials this week and inspected urban primary health centres (UPHCs), urban community health centres (UCHCs), and health and wellness centres (HWCs) to improve services. Health Committee Chairperson Santha Kumari said 13 medical officers and 50 staff and 122 auxiliary nurses would be hired in a few weeks. Another batch of 45 specialists, including 12 gynaecologists, nine paediatricians, 14 general surgeons, and one orthopedician, would also be hired shortly.

Pointing to the vacancies in the GCC health centres, councillors have also been demanding the recruitment of permanent employees to the posts of 143 medical officers, 59 staff nurses, 51 pharmacists, and 95 sanitary inspectors. Residents have also demanded public health services to tackle civic issues, such as snake bites during the monsoon.

S. Kumara Raja, a resident of Velachery, said the GCC should make arrangements to hire more doctors and nurses and modernise the equipment for better public health services. “There is no GCC facility for treating snake bites in the Velachery area, where forest land and ecologically important areas, such as Pallikaranai marsh, are in close proximity to residential areas. There are more than 3 lakh residents in our area. In ward 177, we had a 50-bed hospital a few years ago. The hospital has been moved to Adyar. We want to improve the services in the hospital. Residents need more doctors and nurses, well-equipped facilities, such as ECG, X-ray, and blood analysis laboratories. Those visiting the hospital with snake bites or dog bites have to be treated in the same zone,” he said.

During the floods in 2015, the death of a GCC official reportedly due to a snake bite disrupted relief and rescue services in all zones as workers were reluctant to work in flooded streets.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said there were totally 140 UPHCs, 16 UCHCs, three maternity facilities, and one communicable diseases hospital. All of them have facilities to treat monsoon-related infections. “Apart from this, there are 140 HWCs and government medical college and peripheral hospitals. In addition, the civic body organises about 35 to 40 field camps, focused on areas with little access to healthcare. On Saturdays, we have around 45 mega camps too,” he added.