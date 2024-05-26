Greater Chennai Corporation to get 350 additional battery-operated vehicles for waste collection

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to replace the last remaining tricycles that are used for waste collection next week, as 350 modern battery-operated vehicles (BOVs) are set to be procured under the Kalaignar Centenary Celebrations.

The GGC received the funds for various civic projects, including the BOVs, after the State government gave the approval for the Kalaignar Centenary Celebrations last year, based on the orders of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin. Owing to the Lok Sabha election, various aspects of the projects are expected to be taken up after it concludes next week.

Conservancy workers of the GCC said one BOV would replace three tricycles as they were capable of carrying a bigger load (500 kg). Women workers said they had felt a sense of dignity at work after the tricycles were replaced with BOVs.

Currently, the civic body has more than 2,000 BOVs in operation, in addition to the thousands of such vehicles being operated by private operators such as Urbaser Sumeet. Over 3,000 vehicles were deployed by the private conservancy operators. Once the 350 BOVs are procured after the Lok Sabha election, at least 600 tricycles used for waste collections in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Ambattur, and Anna Nagar will be replaced.

“BOVs are easier to operate. It is an important milestone, similar to when former Chief Minister Karunanidhi phased out hand-pulled rickshaws. This move also seeks to protect and improve the source of livelihood of workers belonging to the oppressed classes. Many women workers have started utilising BOVs and have improved the efficiency of conservancy operations,” said K. Devaraj, a conservancy worker.

Poor maintenance

Many of the 19,000 conservancy workers in the city have also complained that BOVs have not been maintained properly by the civic body, leading to a breakdown of conservancy operations. “The GCC should create facilities similar to that of private operators to maintain the BOVs. The vehicles of private operators are said to be in good condition for five years. But the GCC vehicles’ batteries are down after one year because of poor maintenance,” said a worker.

“Women workers who have been injured after accidents involving BOVs also don’t get adequate compensation. A woman driver whose leg was fractured in an accident in Royapuram did not receive compensation,” another worker said.