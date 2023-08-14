Greater Chennai Corporation to fast-track work on storm water drains at inundated areas

August 14, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation will fast-track work on storm water drains in areas where water stagnation has been reported following rains on Sunday night.

The civic body is compiling a list of localities where complaints of water stagnation has been reported near the construction sites of storm water drains. Residents have been asked to report on helpline 1913 about such sites.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan on Monday, August 14, 2023 inspected areas including Ayanavaram Main Road towards Madhavaram Tank Road where inundation was reported because of incomplete storm water drain work. “The work will be completed shortly. We have installed pumps for draining water now. Once the work is completed, there will not be water stagnation,” said an official.

Mr. Radhakrishnan inspected the Kathipara underpass where water stagnation has been cleared by the civic body with the support from the Highways Department. Mayor R. Priya and the Commissioner also inspected areas of north Chennai to speed up projects to prevent water stagnation. The officials inspected Perambur subway where the issue of water stagnation was reported by residents.

