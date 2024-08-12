ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation to distribute protective gear to conservancy workers

Updated - August 12, 2024 08:29 pm IST

Published - August 12, 2024 07:47 pm IST - Chennai

The equipment will include anti-cut nitrile-dipped cotton gloves instead of latex ones

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to distribute anti-cut nitrile-dipped cotton gloves to conservancy workers instead of latex ones, a circular said. The workers are also expected to receive washing and bathing soaps, the circular, dated August 9, added.

ADVERTISEMENT

A recent report in The Hindu said conservancy workers of the GCC were not given gumboots and still used plain cloth gloves while cleaning storm-water drains, collecting garbage, and spreading bleach on roadsides, which is unsafe.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, all zonal officers have been instructed to distribute the items to the conservancy staff and ensure that all items meet safety and quality standards.

Conservancy workers oppose Chennai Corporation’s resolution to privatise solid waste management in two more zones

The safety gear will include uniforms, towels from the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society, leather flip flops, polyester raincoats, and a pair of PVC gum boots. These are to be distributed annually. Raincoats are to be provided biannually. Cleaning items such as brooms, anti-cut resistance gloves, cotton masks, aluminium baskets, and phenyle will be issued. Brooms will be distributed when needed, while gloves and masks will be provided monthly. Aluminium baskets will be issued every three months, and phenyl will be supplied monthly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The distribution process will be documented, and feedback from the staff will be collected to address any issues or additional needs, the SOP stated. The SOP will be reviewed annually to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules and to accommodate any operational changes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US