Greater Chennai Corporation to distribute protective gear to conservancy workers

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) plans to distribute anti-cut nitrile-dipped cotton gloves to conservancy workers instead of latex ones, a circular said. The workers are also expected to get washing and bathing soaps, the circular, dated August 9, added.

A recent report in The Hindu said conservancy workers of the GCC were not given gumboots and still used plain cloth gloves while cleaning storm-water drains, collecting garbage, and spreading bleach on roadsides, which is unsafe.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by GCC Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran, all zonal officers have been instructed to distribute the items to the conservancy staff and ensure that all items meet safety and quality standards.

The safety gear will include uniforms, towels from the Tamil Nadu Handloom Weavers Co-operative Society, leather flip flops, polyester raincoats, and a pair of PVC gum boots. These are to be distributed annually. Raincoats are to be provided biannually. Cleaning items such as brooms, anti-cut resistance gloves, cotton masks, aluminium baskets, and phenyle will be issued. Brooms will be distributed when needed, while gloves and masks will be provided monthly. Aluminium baskets will be issued every three months, and phenyl will be supplied monthly.

The distribution process will be documented, and feedback from the staff will be collected to address any issues or additional needs, the SOP stated. The SOP will be reviewed annually to ensure compliance with the Solid Waste Management (SWM) Rules and to accommodate any operational changes.