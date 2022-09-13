Greater Chennai Corporation to deploy last batch of battery-run waste collection vehicles

They are expected to improve source segregation and processing

A total of 249 battery-operated vehicles (BoVs) will be deployed on Wednesday in some of the zones of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for waste collection at the residents’ doorsteps.

GCC officials said these BoVs would be the last batch to start primary collection ahead of the soon-to-be-launched city-wide waste segregation campaign. The civic body is planning to improve door-to-door collection in more than 20 lakh households in the 15 zones of the city.

“BoVs will improve the efficiency of primary collection of waste. They will collect waste from households and channalise it for processing centres,” said N. Mahesan, Chief Engineer (Solid Waste Management), GCC. The civic body has 196 wet waste and 160 dry waste processing centres in the city.

In addition to the processing centres, the BoVs are expected to play a key role in processing of segregated waste at the proposed integrated facility in Kodungaiyur. The detailed project report for facility is likely to be prepared shortly.

This week, Tondiarpet zone will get 67 BoVs, Royapuram 33, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 55, Ambattur 39 and Anna Nagar 55 for primary waste collection. As many as 1,858 BoVs were proposed to be deployed in the five zones by the GCC. The private conservancy operators have also deployed BoVs in the remaining zones to improve primary waste collection in the city.