GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Greater Chennai Corporation to complete work on 143 parks by the end of May

As the parks are expected to attract many visitors, residents have demanded the appointment of more workers for the facilities’s maintenance

Updated - May 19, 2024 09:39 pm IST

Published - May 19, 2024 09:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mint Park is one of the many parks that have been developed by the Greater Chennai Corporation recently.

Mint Park is one of the many parks that have been developed by the Greater Chennai Corporation recently. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to complete work on 143 parks in various parts of the city by May 31. The parks will be launched after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

As the parks are expected to attract many visitors, residents have demanded the appointment of more workers for the facilities’s maintenance. The work on development of the parks, estimated to cost ₹40.74 crore, started in 2022-2023, after the civic body identified 149 land parcels for development. However, six parks were dropped after local problems were reported.

Many of the parks, such as Mint Park, have already been completed. Other parks include the Sakthi Nagar park in ward 193 in Sholinganallur zone and Tata communication park in Ambattur zone. Residents have demanded the GCC to improve maintenance of the new parks as a number of existing ones have been closed owing to Metro Rail work.

Anna Nagar councillor T.V. Shemmozhi said an Open Space Reservation land on Anna Nagar Fifth Avenue had been converted into a park. “The new park is expected to be visited by residents of Anna Nagar Fifth Avenue, Sixth Avenue, and Z Block,” he said.

Meanwhile, the civic body has received complaints about mosquito breeding in parks where ponds and sponge parks were created for groundwater recharge. A resident of Anna Nagar said mosquito breeding had increased because of water stagnation in the structure created in the park developed at Anna Nagar I Block, Fourth Street.

Corporation officials said an adequate number of workers would be posted to start maintenance of the parks in all the zones of the city.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.