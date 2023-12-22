GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greater Chennai Corporation to begin relaying roads in January

The tender process was completed earlier, and the wait was for the monsoon to pass, says official

December 22, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Roughly 3,500 potholes of the 7,585 identified have been repaired as of December 22, and the remaining will be completed in two weeks.

Roughly 3,500 potholes of the 7,585 identified have been repaired as of December 22, and the remaining will be completed in two weeks. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will resume relaying approximately 2,200 roads in January and expects to complete the work in a month. The tender process was completed earlier, and the wait was for the monsoon to pass, said G.S Sameeran, Joint Commissioner (JC) (Works).

He said relaying work was not time-consuming, and it would be undertaken across zones parallelly under multiple schemes. “Once the rain fully subsides, we will begin relaying work. Wherever there is milling required, it will be done. This will take roughly 10-15 days to be completed. Apart from this, other areas can be done in a week,” he added.

According to Mr. Sameeran: “We have many roads to repair in this financial year, which will begin after January. In the South region alone, there are 600-700 roads in some areas that need relaying, and 300 in a few other spots. We halted since monsoon was approaching, and new roads may not withstand the downpour.”

According to the Policy Note 2023-24 of the Municipal Administration And Water Supply Department: “The city has 1,687 km of roads. In this direction, 211 km of roads have been laid during 2021-22 and 2022-23, and 171 km of roads has been proposed for relaying in 2023-24.”

By October 11, as per the Corporation, of the six bus route roads in zones 1, 2, 5, 10, 12, and 13, milling work has been done on two and relaying in four, under the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (Turif) 2023-2024. Further, of the 38 interior roads, 21 roads have been laid in coordination with the Greater Chennai Police, under the Nagarpura Salai Mempattu Thittam (NSMT).

As of October 12, 3,877 road works have been completed in areas under the GCC, said K.N. Nehru, Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Suppl, in a press conference previously.

Pothole repair

Currently, the civic body is patching up roads across the city after they were damaged during the cyclone, Mr. Sameeran said.

According to Corporation data, roughly 3,500 potholes of the 7,585 identified in 3,109 roads have been repaired as of December 22, and the remaining will be completed in two weeks.

Related Topics

Chennai / Chennai Corporation / corporations / Roads and Rails / road transport / road safety

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.