Greater Chennai Corporation to attempt non-surgical sterilisation trials on stray dogs

January 07, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation plans to adopt a non-invasive methodology to check the stray dog population in the city with guidance from experts from a US-based university.

On January 5, Corporation Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan visited Madras Veterinary College where he discussed with Mohan Kumar and Sheeba Mohan Kumar of the University of Georgia, USA, an experimental study of a nanoparticles-based intervention for sterilisation of stray dogs without surgical intervention to control the stray dog population in Chennai.

Mr. Mohan Kumar said that the intervention is a never-before-seen methodology, tested in a few vermins, dogs and cats and no side effects were noted. “The University had patented the study. We are yet to receive approval from the Food and Drug Administration of the US and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India. We need to complete a few studies, including ‘good manufacturing practices’ and ‘good laboratory practices’ before getting the proper regulatory approval for marketing. This is still in the experimental stage. We expect the process to be over by July 2024, including the clinical trial,” he said.

According to him: “Now, on an experimental basis with a small-population of stray dogs, we are planning to undertake this sterilisation process with the Greater Chennai Corporation through Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University [TANUVAS]. In the trial, the dogs will be injected and may require sheltering for three to four weeks.”

T. Sathyamoorthy, Director of Clinics, K. Vijaya Rani, Director of Research and R. Karunakaran, Dean, Madras Veterinary College, participated in the discussion on Friday.

The move comes after several complaints regarding the constant rise in the stray dog population in the city.

