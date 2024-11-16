 />
Greater Chennai Corporation to allow roadcuts on arterial stretches for power transmission projects this Northeast monsoon

It had banned the digging up of roads during the monsoon to prevent accidents to pedestrians and motorists. In 2011, a school teacher drowned in a pit in T. Nagar that was reportedly not visible due to waterlogging

Published - November 16, 2024 09:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The move is aimed at expediting the completion of underground cable projects to prevent power supply issues in the city next summer. File

The move is aimed at expediting the completion of underground cable projects to prevent power supply issues in the city next summer. File | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) will permit the digging up of arterial roads in congested areas during this Northeast monsoon for important power transmission projects. Otherwise, the city is likely to experience power supply issues next summer owing to a delay in the completion of underground cable projects between various neighbourhoods.

For instance, the Tamil Nadu Transmission Corporation (TANTRANSCO) is planning to dig up a stretch of Tambaram-Velachery Road, covering 1.6 km, to provide 10 joints between Velachery and Kamatchi Hospital. The digging up of the road from Pallikaranai Oil Mill bus stop to Medavakkam is reportedly crucial for laying an extra high voltage cable circuit from the Ottiyambakkam sub-station to Guindy sub-station. Similarly, plans to dig up roads such as Uthamar Gandhi Salai, near Kadar Nawaz Khan Road, has also been proposed to resolve issues pertaining to power supply during next summer. Mayor Ramanathan Salai has also been proposed to be dug up to set up a stable electrical network in time for summer.

Notably, the civic body had banned the digging up of roads during the Northeast monsoon to prevent accidents to pedestrians and motorists. In the past few years, it has been taking precautions including barricades to prevent accidents on dug up stretches.

In 2011, a school teacher drowned in a pit in T. Nagar that was reportedly not visible due to waterlogging during the Northeast monsoon. In a bid to prevent similar accidents, the GCC is expected to set up barricades on stretches that will be dug up. Civic officials have asked residents to call helpline 1913 to complain about stretches that have been dug up without proper barricades.

Published - November 16, 2024 09:08 pm IST

