Greater Chennai Corporation tax collector held on graft charges

March 15, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) caught a tax collector attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation while receiving a ₹10,000 bribe.

The DVAC said the complainant Deepa of Rajiv Gandhi Street, M.G. Nagar, Taramani, modified her tiled house to a concrete house. She had applied for assessing property tax for the house. Saravanan, a tax collector, zone 13, division 180, Taramani, demanded ₹10,000 as bribe for processing her application. Refusing to pay him, Ms. Deepa approached the DVAC and lodged a complaint.

In this connection, a case was registered and a trap was laid. On Thursday, Saravanan reiterated his earlier demand and received the bribe amount of ₹10,000 from the complainant. Following this, he was arrested by the officers.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.