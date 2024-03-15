ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation tax collector held on graft charges

March 15, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) caught a tax collector attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation while receiving a ₹10,000 bribe.

The DVAC said the complainant Deepa of Rajiv Gandhi Street, M.G. Nagar, Taramani, modified her tiled house to a concrete house. She had applied for assessing property tax for the house. Saravanan, a tax collector, zone 13, division 180, Taramani, demanded ₹10,000 as bribe for processing her application. Refusing to pay him, Ms. Deepa approached the DVAC and lodged a complaint.

In this connection, a case was registered and a trap was laid. On Thursday, Saravanan reiterated his earlier demand and received the bribe amount of ₹10,000 from the complainant. Following this, he was arrested by the officers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US