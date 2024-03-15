GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Corporation tax collector held on graft charges

March 15, 2024 01:21 am | Updated 01:21 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The officers of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) caught a tax collector attached to the Greater Chennai Corporation while receiving a ₹10,000 bribe.

The DVAC said the complainant Deepa of Rajiv Gandhi Street, M.G. Nagar, Taramani, modified her tiled house to a concrete house. She had applied for assessing property tax for the house. Saravanan, a tax collector, zone 13, division 180, Taramani, demanded ₹10,000 as bribe for processing her application. Refusing to pay him, Ms. Deepa approached the DVAC and lodged a complaint.

In this connection, a case was registered and a trap was laid. On Thursday, Saravanan reiterated his earlier demand and received the bribe amount of ₹10,000 from the complainant. Following this, he was arrested by the officers.

