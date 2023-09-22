Greater Chennai Corporation takes up pruning of trees in zone 9

September 22, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated September 23, 2023 12:43 am IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation took up pruning of trees on Friday in Zone 9 as part of the monsoon preparedness. Trees along the storm-water drains and pavements in Zones 5, 6, and 11 have already been pruned. The work is being carried out at night or during low-traffic hours to avoid inconvenience to the public, an official in the Parks Department of the Corporation said.

Residents in various neighbourhoods such as Virugambakkam and Pallikaranai had raised concerns about falling trees. A branch of a tree fell on a parked car on September 17 near Apollo Speciality Hospitals in Teynampet. It took the GCC nearly two days to clear the debris.

“Some roads come under the Highways Department, but we attend to all requests considering the public safety. We don’t address complaints if a tree is not causing any issues. Greenery is crucial,” said the official.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tree pruning is carried out with six hydraulic machines, covering all the 15 zones. Trained conservancy workers under the Parks Department of the Corporation are also deployed for the work. The civic body carries out the work in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco).

“The process involves 10 department officials, including three Park Superintendents on deputation who are Assistant Directors of Horticulture (ADH). The level and extent of cutting are determined on-site by these officials,” said the official.

Meanwhile, official sources in the GCC said there was no comprehensive record for pruned and upcoming trees. A survey to address this gap was scheduled to commence on September 25.

After pruning

Residents of Chamier Road in Zone 9 expressed concerns that the debris had not been removed in places where trees were pruned. There were complaints by residents in Besant Nagar.

The official said the trimmed branches are typically placed on the roadside or in designated dustbins. Fungicide is not used as the branches are not fresh and not exposed to direct sunlight for long, he added.

Another GCC official said conservancy workers collect these branches within an hour or the following morning if the pruning is done at night. The trimmed branches are transported to dump yards in Perungudi and Kodungaiyur where a third party uses them in making items such as coirs and ropes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.