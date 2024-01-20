GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Corporation takes up mass cleaning drive, removes 45 tonnes of garden waste across 15 zones in city

Additional Chief Secretary and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspects work in the parking area of the Kasthuribai Nagar Mass Rapid Transit System station and a Miyawaki Park under the Corporation in Zone 13 (Adyar)

January 20, 2024 07:41 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
A total of 976 workers of the Solid Waste Management Department in the civic body removed weeds and cleared tree branches in the parks, vacant lands, Miyawaki parks, graveyards and pavements sides in the city.

A total of 976 workers of the Solid Waste Management Department in the civic body removed weeds and cleared tree branches in the parks, vacant lands, Miyawaki parks, graveyards and pavements sides in the city. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Greater Chennai Corporation, in a mass cleaning drive, cleared 46.71 tonnes of garden waste from its parks in 102 locations spanning across 15 zones, on Saturday, January 20.

According to a release, 976 workers of the Solid Waste Management Department in the civic body removed weeds and cleared tree branches in the parks, vacant lands, Miyawaki parks, graveyards and pavements in the city using 163 vehicles.

Additional Chief Secretary and GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan inspected the work in the parking area of the Kasthuribai Nagar Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) station and a Miyawaki Park under the Corporation in Zone 13 (Adyar). Inspecting an open land where waste was heaped close to the station, he said, “Removal of garbage, garden waste and construction waste is continuously being carried out during mass cleanliness drives taken up in various places and vacant lots within the limits of the Greater Chennai Corporation. However, the public should segregate garbage at home before handing it over to the sanitary workers. Also, they should cooperate with the Corporation by completely avoiding plastic, glass, debris and garbage.”

He added that the Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) willing to engage in clearing waste discarded in public places can contact the Zonal Health Officers in their respective zones.

