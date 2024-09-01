GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greater Chennai Corporation starts tracing revenue records of 6,000 land parcels in city to prevent encroachments

The lands include Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands, playgrounds, parks, and spaces where public buildings have already been built. Some lands that have been encroached upon will also be identified in the drive

Updated - September 01, 2024 10:41 pm IST

Published - September 01, 2024 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has started work on tracing land records to secure 6,000 parcels of land that belong to the civic body. The lands include Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands, playgrounds, parks, and spaces where public buildings have already been built. Some lands that have been encroached upon will also be identified in the drive.

Once the records are traced, the data will be digitised and made available publicly on the civic body’s online portal. Officials in each of the 15 zones, with support from the Revenue Department, will ensure that the boundaries of these lands are marked correctly.

Many land records belonging to the erstwhile local bodies have not been maintained properly and were not handed over to the GCC after the merger. Particularly, during the merger of a large number of villages on the outskirts of Chennai in 2011, many land records were reportedly lost. The Land and Estates Department of the GCC has checked the revenue records of 1,500 properties with support from the Revenue Department. The verification of 6,000 properties will be completed this month.

Residents’ associations in many areas have demanded the civic body to check the layout approved by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and the data from the Registration Department to protect OSR lands for development of parks and playgrounds. In the past few years, buildings have been constructed on OSR lands, claiming that they were for public purposes.

At the last council meeting, GCC councillors demanded the construction of public buildings on OSR lands. But officials rejected the demand, pointing to the need to keep such lands open to provide safety for residents during a disaster. In the past few years, whenever the State government required a land parcel of OSR including parks, the GCC council has approved the resolution, for implementation of major infrastructure projects such as Metro Rail.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.