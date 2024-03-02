GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Corporation shelves plan to relay 472 roads in the vicinity of ongoing infrastructure works

Roads in localities such as Valasaravakkam, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, and Alandur have been dropped owing to Metro Rail and Metrowater projects

March 02, 2024 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Residents have demanded the relaying of 15th Main Road in Anna Nagar West.

Residents have demanded the relaying of 15th Main Road in Anna Nagar West. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has dropped the plan to relay roads in the vicinity of Metro Rail construction sites, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) projects, and flood mitigation works.

Of the 6,327 roads identified for relaying in 2023-24, at least 275 in localities such as Valasaravakkam, Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, Anna Nagar, Kodambakkam, Teynampet, and Alandur have been dropped from the list.

Owing to major projects such as Metro Rail, relaying of 185 roads have not been executed in Valasaravakkam zone. Works to be taken up on 27 roads were shelved owing to infrastructure projects in Anna Nagar. A total of 11 roads in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, 15 roads in Teynampet, 14 roads in Kodambakkam, and 12 roads in Alandur have also not been executed due to other infrastructure projects, such as Metro Rail.

Action plan

The State government has asked officials to finalise an action plan for implementation of road relaying projects in all the 15 zones. T.V. Shemmozhi, Councillor of ward 104 in Anna Nagar, said residents had demanded implementation of road repairs on the stretch from the Padi flyover to Koyambedu bridge, on the highways stretch, and 15th Main Road in Anna Nagar West.

“There has been traffic congestion because of the damage in roads caused by major infrastructure projects,” he said. A total of 4,800 roads have been completed in the 15 zones under various schemes, such as the Singara Chennai and the Tamil Nadu Urban Road Infrastructure Fund (TURIF), in 2023-2024. The work is expected to be completed by March 18.

Of the 4,600 roads identified for relaying in 2022-2023, 197 have been dropped from the list, while 3,990 roads have been relaid. The remaining stretches will be completed by March 15. The work on relaying 1,383 roads damaged during Cyclone Michaung has also started. Of the 9,814 potholes identified, 9,429 have been patched, and the remaining 385 are expected to be repaired by March 5.

