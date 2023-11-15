Greater Chennai Corporation set to resolve problems at stagnation points using local interventions: J. Radhakrishnan

November 15, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), based on the last three months’ experience, has identified points of inundation that could be resolved using local interventions, said GCC Commissioner J. Radha krishnan.<SU>

Following an inspection of pumps at various locations, including East Coast Road, on Tuesday, he said the missing links had gone down to less than 1,000 m at 10 locations. “We have connected them with earthen links. We still anticipate issues in low-lying interior streets and have made arrangements for pumps in case of reports of inundation. We are also coordinating with the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) with regard to any emerging issue of sewage overflow or runoff contamination, “ he added said.

Monitoring officers visited locations of water stagnation, including Dr. Ambedkar Salai at ward 95 in Anna Nagar zone. Sewer blockage was reported along roads such as Triplicane High Road at ward 116. “The civic body is keeping a close watch. So far, the additional 876.19-km stormwater drains laid during the past two and a half years, based on the expert committee recommendation, have helped in several areas that got waterlogged for brief spells of rain. All officials of the GCC have been doing field inspections and are addressing the ground-level challenges. Subways have all been free of inundation, which is a good sign,” said Dr. Radhakrishnan.

Monitoring officers

“The civic body has also taken the support of the 15 monitoring IAS officers for oversight and to suitably alert us. The headquarters officers, RDCs, and the elected representatives have been working as a team. Rain is anticipated in the night for which duty arrangements have been made. GCC also has adequate pumps and other drainage and clearance equipment to handle any eventuality, especially in low-lying areas, considering the terrain challenges,“ he said.

“We do expect challenges with regards to roads getting damaged. Also areas around Metro Rail do present challenges and adequate pumps are being used to ensure that water gets drained. We are keeping fingers crossed with regard to the intensity of the rain, in addition to the amount, and are taking the challenges based on 3-hour nowcasts being made available by the Meteorological Department,“ Mr. Radhakrishnan said.

Mayor R. Priya said areas, such as GP Road, did not report inundation because of the completion of drain work this year. “There has been heavy rain since morning. Last year, GP Road had knee-deep water. This year, we completed the drain. So, there has been no inundation, even after 10 cm of rain was recorded,” she said.