Greater Chennai Corporation sends 4,400 bags of cold mix to repair potholes on roads

Seven zones, including Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Anna Nagar, receive 400 bags each; eight zones given 120 bags, while 640 bags will be used to fix 471 bus routes all over the city

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 18, 2022 23:03 IST

Locations with potholes reported by motorists on the Corporation helpline 1913 will also be repaired to prevent accidents along such stretches. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation has supplied 4,400 bags of cold mix, weighing 110 tonnes, to start repairing potholes on damaged roads in all the 15 zones of the city.

After a series of infrastructure projects in the past few months in many of the 471 bus routes and 35,000 streets, the Corporation has identified most of the damaged roads in Tondiarpet, Royapuram, Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Anna Nagar, Teynampet, Kodambakkam and Adyar. Each of these zones have received 400 bags of cold mix meant for repairs.

Potholes in bus route roads, such as Anna Nagar Second Avenue, Ethiraj Salai, Red Cross Road, Nelson Manickam Road, Sardar Patel Road, College Road, Pantheon Road, Usman Road, Prakasam Salai, N.S.C. Bose Road and Cathedral Road, will be repaired using cold mix shortly. Locations with potholes reported by motorists on the Corporation helpline 1913 will also be repaired to prevent accidents along such stretches.

In addition, 640 bags of cold mix, weighing 16 tonnes, will be used to repair potholes on 471 bus routes in the city. Each of the zones of Tiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur, Perungudi and Sholinganallur will get 120 bags of cold mix for repairing the potholes on roads.

