Greater Chennai Corporation resumes temple tank restoration

Campaign launched to prevent sewage inflow in the waterbodies

Ministers K.N. Nehru and Sekarbabu and Corporation Commission Gagandeep Singh Bedi inaugurating the restoration of the Gangadeeswarar Koil temple tank in Purasawalkam. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

The Greater Chennai Corporation has resumed the restoration of temple tanks in the city under Singara Chennai 2.0.

On Tuesday, Minister of Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru and Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Minister P.K. Sekarbabu inaugurated the restoration of the temple tank of the Gangadeeswarar Koil in Purasawalkam. Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi and HR and CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran and other officials participated.

As part of the ₹1.58-crore temple tank restoration project, the civic body will desilt the waterbodies, strengthen the bund, develop granite steps at the sides, plant trees and create footpaths around the perimeter.

Mr. Sekarbabu said the Corporation had taken up the restoration following a request by the HR and CE Department.

A few years ago, the civic body had launched a project under the Smart City Mission to restore 15 temple tanks in the city. The project was expected to promote groundwater recharge in residential neighbourhoods near the temples.

The Corporation planned to develop stormwater drains along the streets around the tanks and develop infrastructure to prevent sewage from reaching the temple tanks. Many residents in neighbourhoods with temple tanks have complained about sewage inflow in the stormwater drains that carry water to the waterbody.

In a bid to prevent this, the Corporation on Tuesday announced the formation of special teams to identify illegal sewage connections in stormwater drains in the 200 wards of the city. The teams will comprise both Corporation and Metrowater officials. Mr. Bedi has ordered the teams to check illegal sewage connections in stormwater drains for one hour every day.

If the teams find illegal sewage connections from any high-rise residential buildings, the apartment’s association will have to pay a fine of ₹1 lakh. The fine for high-rise commercial buildings is ₹2 lakh. Ordinary residential buildings will be fined ₹5,000 while commercial buildings will incur ₹10,000. The fine will be ₹25,000 for special buildings with residential apartments and ₹50,000 for special buildings with commercial establishments.

The Corporation and Metrowater will facilitate sewerage facilities for many of the 17 lakh buildings without drainage connections.