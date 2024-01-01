Greater Chennai Corporation resumes relaying of damaged roads following northeast monsoon

January 01, 2024 08:10 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) resumed relaying of damaged bus route roads and interior roads, setting a deadline of February 15 for the completion of work in all the 15 zones of the city.

Aiming to complete the restoration of roads damaged in the monsoon, GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan has ordered officials to relay 125 roads every day, and complete the work in 45 days. A meeting of contractors and executive engineers has been scheduled for this week.

As a number of road traffic accidents have been reported at damaged stretches after the rain in December, the GCC has started milling and relaying such stretches. Parithi Elamsurithi, Councillor of ward 99, said a 35-year-old woman employee of the Madras High Court died when she fell from her motorcycle at a damaged stretch of road pavement off Doveton Flyover in Purasawalkam.

“The civic body has started milling and relaying the stretch at Doveton in Purasawalkam this week. Two of the four bus routes in ward 99 are damaged. Purasawalkam High Road has been damaged because of Metro Rail construction, and frequent movement of heavy vehicles is damaging the portions that were patched up. Raja Annamalai Road is another bus route that has been damaged,” Mr. Elamsurithi said.

J. John, Councillor of ward 84, said milling of roads, such as Thirumullaivoyal Road and Vinayagarkoil Street, in Korattur had been taken up two months ago. “But the roads have not been relaid because of the rain. Heavy vehicle movement has damaged many roads in our ward,” he said.

T.V. Shemmozhi, Councillor of ward 104, said the milling of Anna Nagar Sixth Avenue started on December 27, and it would be relaid this week.

Of the 6,632 roads identified for relaying in 2023-2024, at least 25% of work was completed before the onset of northeast monsoon. A total of 758 km of the roads will be relaid shortly. The incomplete work on 16% of the 4,616 roads identified for relaying in 2022-2023 will also be taken up now.