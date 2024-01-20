Greater Chennai Corporation reports a decline in property tax collection in the last 7 weeks

January 20, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The number of property tax receipts generated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has reduced by around 60% in the last seven weeks when compared with the same period last year. The tax collection has also reduced from ₹127 crore to ₹39 crore during the same period last year.

According to data compiled by the civic body, the number of property tax receipts in the period from December 1, 2023 to Pongal this year has reduced to around 38,000 from 99,000 in the same period in 2022-23. Kodambakkam, Ambattur, Teynampet, Adyar, Perungudi, and Anna Nagar were some of the zones that registered a significant number of property tax receipts during this period. Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, which generated more than 10,000 receipts, during the same period last year have recorded less than 4,000 receipts this year.

The tax collected in Teynampet zone has also recorded a reduction from ₹29 crore to less than ₹9 crore this year. Officials attributed the dip in tax collection to the flood relief work in the city. The tax collection is also expected to be affected in the next few months owing to the upcoming Parliamentary election.

Manpower shortage

The number of employees in the GCC has also reduced from 40,000 in the 1990s to less than 5,500 in 2024. The city with 14 lakh property tax assessees has only 180 tax collectors, 100 tax assessors, and 100 license inspectors. Pointing to the need for one tax collector for every 3,000 bills, the officials said the city needed more than 450 tax collectors for improving tax collection.

Even as online collection of property tax has increased, the tax collectors continue to play a role in increasing own source of revenue of the GCC, officials said.

