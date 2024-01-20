GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Greater Chennai Corporation reports a decline in property tax collection in the last 7 weeks

While the receipts generated reduced by around 60%, the amount collected fell from ₹127 crore to ₹39 crore during the same period last year. Officials attribute the dip to the flood relief work in the city

January 20, 2024 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kodambakkam, Ambattur, Teynampet, Adyar, Perungudi, and Anna Nagar are some of the zones that registered a significant number of property tax receipts from December 1, 2023 to Pongal this year.

Kodambakkam, Ambattur, Teynampet, Adyar, Perungudi, and Anna Nagar are some of the zones that registered a significant number of property tax receipts from December 1, 2023 to Pongal this year. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The number of property tax receipts generated by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has reduced by around 60% in the last seven weeks when compared with the same period last year. The tax collection has also reduced from ₹127 crore to ₹39 crore during the same period last year.

According to data compiled by the civic body, the number of property tax receipts in the period from December 1, 2023 to Pongal this year has reduced to around 38,000 from 99,000 in the same period in 2022-23. Kodambakkam, Ambattur, Teynampet, Adyar, Perungudi, and Anna Nagar were some of the zones that registered a significant number of property tax receipts during this period. Teynampet and Kodambakkam zones, which generated more than 10,000 receipts, during the same period last year have recorded less than 4,000 receipts this year.

The tax collected in Teynampet zone has also recorded a reduction from ₹29 crore to less than ₹9 crore this year. Officials attributed the dip in tax collection to the flood relief work in the city. The tax collection is also expected to be affected in the next few months owing to the upcoming Parliamentary election.

Manpower shortage

The number of employees in the GCC has also reduced from 40,000 in the 1990s to less than 5,500 in 2024. The city with 14 lakh property tax assessees has only 180 tax collectors, 100 tax assessors, and 100 license inspectors. Pointing to the need for one tax collector for every 3,000 bills, the officials said the city needed more than 450 tax collectors for improving tax collection.

Even as online collection of property tax has increased, the tax collectors continue to play a role in increasing own source of revenue of the GCC, officials said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.