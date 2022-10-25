Greater Chennai Corporation removes 211 tonnes of hazardous waste this Deepavali

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has removed 211 tonnes of hazardous waste generated in the 15 zones of the city this Deepavali. At least 50 tonnes of hazardous waste has been taken to Gummidipoondi for processing. The remaining waste will be taken for processing shortly.

The civic body has redeployed 300 additional workers to areas where a huge quantity of waste was generated on Deepavali. The civic body has deployed 30 additional vehicles to clear the hazardous waste.

On Sunday, 7.92 tonnes of hazardous waste was cleared by Corporation staff. A total of 63.76 tonnes was cleared on Monday and 139.4 tonnes was cleared on Tuesday.

The city generates 5,200 tonnes of municipal solid waste everyday. The civic body had asked residents to hand over hazardous waste in separate bags to conservancy workers. But most of the waste has been dumped along streets. So, the GCC has deployed additional workers to clear the hazardous waste in separate bags and send it to the Gummidipoondi facility for processing.