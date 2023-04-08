ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation releases list of street vendors in Chennai

April 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

Election of six representatives for town vending committee will be held on April 27

The Hindu Bureau

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 35,588 street vendors in the city. | Photo Credit: File photo

City Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday released the list of the city’s street vendors ahead of the elections to select six representatives for the town vending committee.

According to a press release, the town vending committee, headed by the Corporation Commissioner, will have 15 members, including officials and representatives from various sections. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 35,588 street vendors in the city.

The printed list has been made available at all zonal offices. The election will be held on April 27 in all the 15 zones, and the polling booths will be announced shortly. Starting Monday, the GCC will distribute identity cards to street vendors in all the zones, the release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US