Greater Chennai Corporation releases list of street vendors in Chennai

Election of six representatives for town vending committee will be held on April 27

April 08, 2023 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 35,588 street vendors in the city.

The Greater Chennai Corporation has identified 35,588 street vendors in the city. | Photo Credit: File photo

City Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi on Saturday released the list of the city’s street vendors ahead of the elections to select six representatives for the town vending committee.

According to a press release, the town vending committee, headed by the Corporation Commissioner, will have 15 members, including officials and representatives from various sections. The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has identified 35,588 street vendors in the city.

The printed list has been made available at all zonal offices. The election will be held on April 27 in all the 15 zones, and the polling booths will be announced shortly. Starting Monday, the GCC will distribute identity cards to street vendors in all the zones, the release added.

