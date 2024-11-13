Greater Chennai Corporation ready to tackle northeast monsoon: Minister

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Wednesday said that the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) was equipped to tackle heavy rain this northeast monsoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

He inspected the desilting work at the Otteri Nullah and Virugambakkam canals, which were recently handed over to the GCC by the Water Resources Department for maintenance.

Addressing mediapersons, Mr. Nehru said that the GCC was fully prepared to tackle the monsoon. From October 1, 2024, to November 12, 2024, 437.35 mm of rainfall was recorded in areas falling under the Corporation limits. An average of 26.89 mm of rainfall was recorded in 24 hours, as of 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The highest rainfall, at 47.40 mm, was recorded at Kathivakkam in the Tiruvottiyur Zone, and the lowest (9.60 mm), at Velachery in the Adyar Zone. “There has been no major inundation within the Corporation limits, and any minor stagnation was immediately cleared...,” he said.

The Minister further said that of the 22 underpasses in Chennai, traffic flow was temporarily disrupted only at Ganesapuram owing to the railway bridge work. To drain rainwater, 1,324 pumps have been kept ready and eight are currently in use. A total of 134 pumps of 100 HP are available, and 466 tractor-mounted pumps — up from 243 last year — are ready for use this time.

To address health issues owing to the monsoon, 2,193 special medical camps were held from October 15 to November 11, benefiting 119,888 people. The GCC mobilised about 22,000 staff and 18,500 volunteers for rain-related work, he added.

Moreover, Chennai Metro Water has 73 ‘super sucker’ machines, and 524 jetting and desilting machines on standby. In the Otteri Nullah, Virugambakkam, and Veerangal Odai canals, 1,000 tons of silt had been removed over a 10 km stretch. De-silting is underway in other areas, Mr. Nehru said.

Mayor R. Priya; North Chennai MP Kalanithi Veerasamy; Corporation Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran; Managing Director of Chennai Metro Water T.G. Vinay; MLAs and officials were present during the inspection.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.