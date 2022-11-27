Greater Chennai Corporation ready to begin work on flyover across Valluvar Kottam junction

November 27, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is set to start work on the flyover across the Valluvar Kottam junction along Kodambakkam High Road to ease traffic congestion on several roads in Nungambakkam and T. Nagar.

The Valluvar Kottam junction is one of the most congested in the city, with more than 10,000 passenger car units recorded during rush hour in a recent traffic study. After the announcement in April, the Corporation hired a consultant for the preparation of a land plan schedule and detailed feasibility report for the project. Now, the consultant has submitted the reports.

Most of the land planned for the flyover is government land, with 8,014 sq.m of government land and just a few parcels of private land proposed to be acquired for the project. Over 10,000 sq.m of land, including the aforementioned government land, will be utilised for the construction in Egmore, Guindy and Mylapore taluks, civic officials said.

The civic body has begun the process to acquire land near Valluvar Kottam. Upon the completion of land acquisition, tenders will be called on design, engineering, procurement and construction basis, they added.

Several years ago, the civic body had proposed a 2.7-km flyover connecting Ega Theatre and Valluvar Kottam, near Thirumalai Pillai Road, to ease traffic congestion at six junctions. But the project, with an estimated cost of over ₹1,000 crore, was shelved owing to funding issues and cost of acquiring large parcels of land.

The new 570-m flyover, entirely different from the earlier proposal, will require much less land acquisition and is estimated to cost ₹176 crore, officials pointed out.

Other projects

Another flyover in north Chennai on Manali Road in ward 41 of Tondiarpet zone is likely to be constructed at Level Crossing 2B. “Tenders have been called and are in process,” an official said. The ₹96 crore flyover is expected to ease congestion on roads in the vicinity of the Korukkupet railway station.

A bridge across the Cooum connecting Poonamallee High Road and Union Road in Sannathi Nagar First Cross Street in wards 143 and 144 in Valasaravakkam zone will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹32 crore. The Corporation Council has already passed a resolution to obtain administrative sanction for the project from the State government.

In addition to this, another bridge across the river between Poonamallee High Road and Union Road in Chinna Nolambur will be constructed at an estimated cost of ₹43 crore.