Greater Chennai Corporation probes complaint against two contractors over submission of fake certificates

The Greater Chennai Corporation is verifying a complaint against two contractors regarding submission of fake certificates for a ‘design mix’ for laying interior roads.

According to sources in the GCC, a complaint was received from one of the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) firms — LandTech AEPC Private Limited on April 15 claiming that the certificate obtained by two contractors for a ‘design mix’, which must be got from Anna University, was fake.

Following this, the Corporation issued a show-cause notice on April 16 to K.G. Constructions and U.R. Subramaniam — the two contractors — who were laying a cement concrete road in Zone 4 and bituminous concrete road in Zone 7, respectively, say sources.

According to Superintendent Engineer (Bus Route Roads Department) C.A.Balamurali, contractors must submit a ‘design mix’ report for the roads they were laying. The certificates should have the approval of the concerned department of Anna University and they must be produced before the PMC for verification.

PMCs, engaged by the GCC in planning, scheduling, initial level survey checking, execution, quality control assurance, completion and bill submission services for the road works, will make sure that construction work meets the standards by undertaking tests, as specified in the Road and Bridge Works Specifications by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH).

“The PMC shall issue necessary directions to the contractor to ensure that the tests are conducted fairly and efficiently and shall monitor and review the results thereof. Only after verifying the final certificates produced by the contractors, can the PMC allow any road-related work to commence. Further, bills including expenditure for the road, based on the materials, length and width of the road, from the PMCs for interior road works must be processed at the respective zones and payment for work done will be issued under the respective project’s budget.”

Mr. Balamurali said, “Since this is a dispute between the contractor and the PMC, a mail was sent to Anna University to verify the genuineness of the certificates and a reply is awaited.”

“Moreover, work to prepare the mix for the roads has begun. The PMC should have spotted the error prior to that, hence they are also at fault. Severe action will be taken against the concerned agencies — contractors and the PMC — if the irregularities are proven. They will be blacklisted and criminal proceedings will be initiated,” he said.

KG Constructions, in its reply to the GCC, claimed that the cement concrete consumed was the same as certified by the PMC, as per the contract and that the allegations charged by the PMC “are totally false against reality and intentional.”

