Greater Chennai Corporation playgrounds get makeovers to host Chief Minister’s Trophy events

January 24, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) playgrounds in several neighbourhoods have received a makeover for holding events associated with the Chief Minister’s Trophy. Teams of officials will also start visiting more GCC playgrounds to identify sports and games popular among the residents of each locality.

The civic body will prepare the playgrounds in each of the 16 Assembly constituencies in the district to facilitate the sport events.

On Tuesday, Youth Welfare and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin launched the games for the Chief Minister’s Trophy at the GCC playground in Chintadripet, near May Day Park, and Kannadasan Playground, near Natesan Park, in T. Nagar.

Mr. Udhayanidhi launched the badminton event in Chintadripet in the presence of Mayor R. Priya. New playgrounds will also be inaugurated to hold the Chief Minister’s Trophy play-offs. Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P.K. Sekarbabu on Tuesday inaugurated the GCC playground in Royapuram zone ward 56 in the presence of MP Dhayanidhi Maran.

Teams of Sports Department officers and civic body officials will identify popular sports, such as football, in the individual neighbourhoods of north Chennai and prepare the GCC playgrounds for the purpose, officials said. The civic body is also set to complete work on the development of 28 playgrounds in many areas, such as Madhavaram.

The sports and games for the Chief Minister’s Trophy will be organised in five categories – for school students, college students, government employees, general category and the differently abled. Sports events for students were launched in the city on Tuesday. New sports events for the general category will be launched in various playgrounds this week. The last date of registration for participating in the games is January 29, officials said.