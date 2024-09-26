GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Corporation plans to increase property tax by 6%

In 2022, the Chennai Corporation implemented a property tax revision. The tax rates for residential properties were increased by 50% to 150%, depending on the category of the building and its location. Non-residential properties also saw hikes of 100% to 200% compared to 2021

Published - September 26, 2024 09:26 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
There is a fund crunch in the civic body as the State is yet to release funds for a few projects and so the Corporation is using its capital funds for implementing several initiatives, say sources in the revenue department of the Chennai Corporation.

After two years, property tax rates are likely to be increased by 6% in the city. Greater Chennai Corporation is expected to table a resolution at the Council meeting to be held on Friday.

Greater Chennai Corporation prepares for tax reforms as govt. starts talks with economists

According to sources in the GCC, this move follows a government order dated September 5 that was issued to the Chennai Corporation Commissioner, Director of Municipal Administration, Director of Town Panchayats, all district collectors and regional directors of Municipal Administration.

Sources in the revenue department of the Chennai Corporation said there has been a fund crunch in the civic body as the State is yet to release funds for a few projects and the Corporation is using its capital funds for implementing several initiatives, including road projects.

N.G. Lokanathan, chairman of Builders Association, Southern Centre, said that this constant increase could discourage many people from investing in properties, especially the middle class, and subsequently, it would affect the builders and the real estate market also.

Notably, as per Rule 264 (2) of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023, the annual value of land, buildings, storage structures or telecommunication towers shall be revised every year by the simple average growth rate of the Gross State Domestic Product [GSDP] for the preceding five years or by six per cent, whichever is higher, except for the years in which general revision is carried out.

Tamil Nadu’s last general property tax revision took place on April 1, 2022. The increase was reportedly based on property sizes and zones, with rates going up by 25% to 100% for different property categories. In 2022, the Chennai Corporation implemented a significant property tax revision. The tax rates for residential properties were increased by 50% to 150%, depending on the category of the building and its location. Non-residential properties also saw hikes of 100% to 200% compared to 2021​. The tax per square foot for vacant land was increased to ₹1 in 2022 from ₹0.50.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.