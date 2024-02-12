Greater Chennai Corporation plans to complete relaying of roads before model code of conduct for LS poll comes into effect

February 12, 2024 12:58 am | Updated 12:58 am IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) aims to complete relaying of roads 100 roads per day before the model code of conduct (MCC) for the Lok Sabha election comes into effect, said a senior official of the Corporation.

The civic body wrapped up the relaying of 7,799 roads, most of them interior ones, within its jurisdiction over the last three fiscals, according to S. Rajendiran, Chief Engineer (General).

According to the civic body, it maintains 488 bus route roads, totalling 418.52 km, and 34,640 interior roads, totalling 5,270 km.

It also plans to relay over 4,000 more roads under various schemes. Of these, tenders have been floated for relaying 1,900, and work orders will be issued on Monday. For the remaining, work orders will be issued shortly, the engineer stated.

The civic body said that in the fiscal 2021-22, the GCC undertook the relaying of 1,656 roads, covering 313 km, at a cost of ₹215 crore. A total of 1,550 roads, for a length of 293.93 km, were completed, and the rest were carried over to the subsequent fiscal.

In 2022-2023, 3,611 roads, spanning 609.17 km, were to be relaid at an estimated cost of ₹427.51 crore. Of these, 2,693 roads (482.60 km) were completed for ₹297.77 crore, and over 900 roads were added to the next fiscal.

Now, in 2023-2024, 6,327 roads (1,036.40 km) have been taken up for relaying at an estimated cost of ₹646.11 crore. Currently, 2,469 roads, spanning 376.07 km, have been completed at an estimated cost of ₹214.19 crore, according to the GCC.

“The tenders, with modified qualifications for contractors, will be floated in the upcoming week, and work is expected to be completed before the the MCC for the Parliamentary poll comes into effect,” Mr. Rajendiran said.

According to GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, 70 paving machines have been mobilised to expedite the process.

“Further, under the State Finance Commission fund for FY 2023-24, 190 roads (63.34 km) are scheduled for relaying, with the cost estimated at ₹60 crore. Tenders for these projects were opened on February 6, and are under process. Additionally, 1,173 roads (219 km) at an estimated cost of ₹150 crore have been earmarked for relaying under the State Finance Commission fund for 2024-25,” he said.

