Greater Chennai Corporation plans to ban cattle in city’s congested localities

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning to ban cattle in congested neighbourhoods of the city.

Mayor R. Priya held a meeting with officials of the Animal Husbandry Department and the police on Thursday, in the presence of GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan, to find a solution to the civic issues caused by stray cattle.

A large number of complaints have been registered by residents after they were attacked by stray cattle in various parts of the city. At the meeting, the civic body decided to revive the concept of a cattle yard, which is an authorised enclosure to house cattle owned by residents, to resolve issues caused by the stray cattle.

A few decades ago, the GCC had maintained enclosures in areas such as Kosapet on Padavattamman Koil Street to house cattle. In the cattle yards, owners were allowed to milk cattle, and a cooperative society had been formed to manage the facility in the past. Milk had also been sold from the cattle yard in Kosapet. The cattle yards have since been closed by the civic body. After the meeting, the Corporation has started exploring the feasibility of constructing cattle yards in the city and outer areas, such as Padappai, to house cattle owned by residents.

The Animal Husbandry and Dairying Department and the Revenue Department will find lands suitable for the construction of these cattle yards. Once the cattle yards are constructed, residents of the city are likely to be permitted to raise cattle in the yard by the civic body.

In addition to this, cooperative societies associated with the cattle yards are expected to play a role in supply of milk to city residents, with the active participation of residents’ associations themselves. A meeting with residents’ associations will be held soon, officials said.

The Corporation is also expected to increase the penalty for letting cattle roam the streets, after the cattle yards are constructed. The civic body is also planning to install microchips in the cattle to track the animals and identify their owners.

Dedicated teams of police and other civic officials will start conducting cattle raids in the city.