Greater Chennai Corporation plans flood control measures with assistance from Japan International Cooperation Agency

As a part of this, officials of the GCC, the Water Resources Department, and the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department took part in a meeting held recently in Japan

Published - May 26, 2024 08:08 pm IST - Chennai

R. Aishwaryaa
JICA will be the external consultant in studying and surveying the areas where these can be implemented, predominantly around the Adyar, the Cooum, and Buckingham Canal.

| Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is planning a slew of flood mitigation measures after meeting with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

JICA was roped in to formulate a comprehensive flood control master plan in the urbanised river basins of the city in June 2022. As a part of this, officials of the GCC, the Water Resources Department (WRD), and the State Revenue and Disaster Management Department took part in a meeting held recently in Japan.

Underground tunnels, siphon pipes, storage facilities using stadiums as buffers, widening the basins, adding gates at the inlet and outlet points, and mutual transmission of water (sending water from one waterbody to another) are some of the methodologies that are being considered, Chief Engineer S. Rajendiran said.

He said with the tunnels, there was also a possibility of water storage, which would be helpful during summer. The methods will be adopted according to Chennai’s terrain and will be implemented after a detailed analysis, he added.

“The Corporation aims to undertake these measures in a location-specific and cost-effective manner. JICA will be the external consultant in studying and surveying the areas where these can be implemented, predominantly around the Adyar, the Cooum, and Buckingham Canal. The tender and other details will be ironed out after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted,” Mr. Rajendiran said.

With these measures, the civic body plans to mitigate floods, increase the retention capacity of waterbodies, and, thus, decrease inundation. Routine life in the city will not be affected by floods if these methods can be successfully implemented, he added.

