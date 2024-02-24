Greater Chennai Corporation planning models to monetise ICCC assets

February 24, 2024 10:48 pm | Updated 10:48 pm IST - Chennai

The Greater Chennai Corporation is mulling over models to monetise the assets installed by and the data sets created at the Integrated Command & Control Centre (ICCC). Further, GCC is planning advertisement as a revenue generation model for the facility. This is to generate adequate income to meet operating payments and debt commitments and allow growth, according to a release.

Monetisation of data involves figuring out how to turn raw data into an asset that can be sold or used profitably. This could include selling access to data, using it to improve products or services, or even selling insights or analysis based on the data.

The civic body also aims to create service a sector model with other departments of the government such as the Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Greater Chennai Police etc., to install surveillance services, bus monitoring services, establish Electric Vehicle charging stations by placing electric feeder pilers at strategic locations, new assets through the Corporate Social Responsibility funding and the digital smart parking system.

The plans are expected to be executed through the Private-Public Partnership (PPP) model, the release stated.

Apart from these, the Citizen Engagement Platform (CEP) is under development which will be available for public use soon, according to the release. “The public can use it for registering the complaints. Based on the nature of the complaint, it will be taken up for action by the respective officials and department for quick resolution within the stipulated timelines,” the statement said.

