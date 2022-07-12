Greater Chennai Corporation penalises 87 contractors for poor maintenance of parks

Civic body has warned that contracts for parks with inadequate workers will be cancelled

The contractors are also required to install a board at the park gate to highlight the opening and closing times. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Civic body has warned that contracts for parks with inadequate workers will be cancelled

The Greater Chennai Corporation has penalised 87 contractors for poor maintenance of parks in various parts of the city.

The civic body has warned that contracts for parks with inadequate workers for maintenance will be cancelled. Among the 738 parks developed by the Corporation, 571 are maintained by private contractors.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi ordered officers from the Parks Department to assess the condition of the parks, study civic issues and submit a report. The team inspected the parks from June 14 to July 7 and found that 18 did not have an adequate number of workers as per the contract, and 69 were not properly maintained. The civic body imposed a fine of ₹28,090 on the 18 contractors who failed to hire enough workers.

The contractors who failed to maintain the parks were fined ₹1.07 lakh. Private contractors had poorly maintained 13 parks in Alandur, 12 in Kodambakkam, 10 in Ambattur, six in Madhavaram and Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, five in Perungudi, four in Tondiarpet, three in Anna Nagar and two in Sholinganallur. The 13 parks in Alandur did not have enough workers at the time of inspection.

The civic body has directed the contractors to maintain the lawn, prune the trees and ensure that the gardens have sufficient greenery. They should maintain a register for complaints and install a board at the park gate to highlight the opening and closing times. The board should also mention the daily number of workers at the park.

If residents complain about poor maintenance of park toilets, the Corporation will levy a fine of ₹2,000 on the contractor. If there are complaints of dry patches in the lawn, the civic body will levy a fine ranging from ₹2,500 to ₹15,000. Residents are requested to call the Corporation helpline 1913 to complain about poor maintenance of parks.