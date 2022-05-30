Greater Chennai Corporation passes resolution revising property tax

As many as 39 objections were received from the residents’ associations in various parts of the city. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

Civic body will start serving notices to 13 lakh assessees in the second half of June

The Greater Chennai Corporation Council on Monday passed a resolution for revision of property tax in the city. The revision will come into effect from April 1, 2022.

The civic body will send a notice to all assessees to pay the revised tax, which should be paid before September 30 for the half year period of April-September 2022. Those who have already paid the property tax will be asked to pay the difference between the old tax and the revised amount.

The Corporation will start serving the notices in the second fortnight of June. The civic body expects the property tax collection to increase by ₹200 crore for this half-year period.

The property tax of residential properties less than 600 sq.ft. will increase by 50% in old city areas and 25% in added areas. For residential property of 601 to 1,200 sq.ft., the increase will be 75% in old city areas and 50% in added areas. Residential property of 1,201 to 1,800 sq.ft. and industrial buildings will pay 100% higher for old city areas and 75% more for added areas. Residences bigger than 1,801 sq.ft. will have a 150% increase in the old city and 100% increase in added areas.

Non-residential buildings, hospitals, marriage halls, theatre and lodges will pay 150% more in the old city and 100% more in added areas. Educational institutions will pay 100% more in the old city and 75% more in added areas.

The Council will take initiatives to fix the basic street rates of added areas such as Tiruvottiyur, Madhavaram, Ambattur, Alandur and Porur, ensuring that the rates in the old city areas do not exceed that of the added zones in the vicinity.