Greater Chennai Corporation participates in nationwide Reduce Reuse Recycle campaign

June 02, 2023 10:57 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

A nation-wide Meri LiFE Mera Swachh Shchar Campaign is under way, which encourages cities to establish Reduce Reuse Recycle Centres. The campaign, which began on May 15 and will end on June 5 coinciding with World Environment Day, is being followed by the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) as well.

The civic body is using 67 resource recovery centres ad 71 material recovery facilities in the campaign. Materials like used books, clothes, footwear, plastics, among other things are accepted and will be handed over to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) on June 5.

As of May 30, the GCC has collected 7,825 kg of used plastic items, 3,362 kg of old books, 31,538 kg of used clothes and 10,169 pairs of footwear. They are collected either through private conservancy companies, like Urbaser Sumeet, who conduct door-to-door collection, or directly through residents who drop off the items at the centres.

“This is the perfect opportunity to convert waste into wealth and involve public participation in the campaign”, Chief Engineer-Solid Waste Management N. Mahesan said. Several NGOs are participating in this campaign and form the next step after material collection.

Jeetendra Bhandari, managing trustee, Rajasthan Cosmo Club Foundation, said by participating in the campaign and accepting the GCC’s collection of clothes, it was possible to reuse clothes instead of burning or discarding them. “Our organisation has the bandwidth to process these clothes for further use and deliver them to the less-privileged sections of society”, he added.

The clothes are collected, mended, washed, packed, sorted and made available for sale at minimal prices in five ‘Smile Stores’ across the city.

