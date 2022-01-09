Greater Chennai Corporation notice to six private hospitals

Greater Chennai Corporation has issued notice to six private hospitals that did not provide information about patients with COVID-19 symptoms. Chennai Corporation has directed all hospitals and scan centres to share information about patients with COVID-19 symptoms at gccpvthospitalreports@chennaicorporation.gov.in

The hospitals have been sending the name, address, phone number and symptoms of the patients to the civic body. On Friday, details of 960 patients from private hospitals and 199 patients from scan centres were received by the civic body. As many as 187 of the patients tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 57 patients in Teynampet zone, 23 in Adyar, 21 in Anna Nagar, 18 in Tondiarpet, 15 in Ambattur and 14 in Kodambakkam have been identified. All the patients have been isolated. Teams of the Chennai Corporation have started monitoring the private hospitals and scan centres of the zones.

On Saturday, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi directed officials to increase the number of COVID volunteers to help residents in home isolation. At least 400 additional volunteers would be sent to the 200 wards. Malaria workers would be deployed for helping the residents. Zones have been asked to increase tele counsellors in areas with an increase in the number of cases, he said.

Each tele counsellor has been asked to call 100 COVID-19 positive residents every day. In addition to the 15,573 active cases in the city, 5,098 new cases were reported on Saturday. Anna Nagar, with 771 new cases on Saturday, has the highest number of patients among the 15 zones. Teynampet reported 767 new cases on Saturday, Adyar 613, Kodambakkam 593, Royapuram 437, Ambattur 405 and Perungudi 271.

Tiruvottiyur zone reported 49 new cases, the lowest in the city.