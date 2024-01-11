Greater Chennai Corporation mulls policy-level intervention for tackling cattle attacks on city streets

January 11, 2024 01:29 am | Updated 01:29 am IST

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning a policy-level intervention to control the cattle population on the streets after an elderly man was gored to death in Nanganallur on Tuesday.

In the last 10 days, the Greater Chennai Corporation impounded 67 animals — 10 from Nanganallur alone on Wednesday. Last year, 4,237 cattle were impounded and a fine of ₹92.63 lakh was imposed. In 2024, in the first eight days, 42 cattle were impounded and a ₹75,000 fine was imposed. Yet, the issue of cows attacking people has not been quelled.

After an inspection of the area and the impounding of 10 cows by catchers, Additional Chief Secretary and Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan said, “We would like to address the legal limitations and challenges of the present regulations in terms of curbing the cattle population on the streets — under both Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas (Control and Regulation) Act, 1997 and Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Rules, 2023. The existing Tamil Nadu Animals and Birds in Urban Areas Act needs to be made more implementable. As the Madras High Court ordered in 2022, a blanket ban on cattle rearing in the open, which is the main profession for many, cannot be done.”

On March 17, 2022, the Madras High Court modified its earlier order that imposed a blanket ban on the entry of domesticated cattle for grazing into the forest areas across Tamil Nadu.

Mentioning that even as the number of cattle on roads is lesser than in the early 2000s, he said that the challenges remain as many owners have more cows than they can shelter, which is illegal. One way to curb this can be by stopping the issuance of licenses if it is found that the owners do not have sufficient space to store the animals. The other would be to arrange a space in the outer areas and collect a fee from the owners for accommodating the cattle.

He added, “Although the number of cattle on roads is fewer than it was in the early 2000s, there are still challenges as many owners have more cows than they can shelter mainly in areas like Nanganallur and Koyambedu which is illegal. Hence, they either let it loose or tie it to the street’s periphery. One way to address this issue would be to stop issuing licenses to owners who do not have enough space to store their animals. Another solution could be to arrange space in the outer areas and collect a fee from the owners for accommodating their cattle.”

“We are also looking into starting programmes for cattle owners for capacity building, educating and raising awareness on the necessary rules. A discussion will be held with them on the same,” Dr. Radhakrishnan said.

Shelters in Chennai

The civic body had increased the fines for letting animals loose on the streets after a resolution was passed by the Council in September 2023. The penalty for the first offence, when stray cattle are impounded, was increased from ₹2,000 to ₹5000 and the maintenance for the animal per day was hiked from ₹200 to ₹1,000 per day. Further, it was made ₹10,000 for repeat offenders.

The cows will be taken to the shelters in Perambur, where repair works were recently completed after being inundated during Cyclone Michaung in December, according to J. Kamal Hussain, Veterinary Officer of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“Works also include improvements such as increasing the capacity of shared sheds, the heights of each space, additional tankers, improving feed and first-aid centres. The work in the shelter in Pudupet is 25% done,” he said.

Regarding the complaints made by the workers in the shelter claiming many cattle owners were breaking in to take cattle away illegally and threatening the workers, he said FIRs (First Information Reports) were filed by the police — one each in Perambur and Pudupet — last year for unauthorised entry and action was taken legally.

“The CCTV surveillance in Perambur has been set right repaired, while that in Pudupet is under maintenance. Police personnel have been stationed in the shelters as additional security,” he said.