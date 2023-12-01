ADVERTISEMENT

Greater Chennai Corporation mulls over large-scale ‘sponge parks’ for flood management

December 01, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The initiative to establish sponge parks is aligned with the GCC’s earlier efforts to combat street-level stagnation during rainy season

The Hindu Bureau

Of the 47 sponge parks planned under the Singara Chennai 2.0 mission, 40 have already been set up and it involved the construction of mini ponds and trenches within the parks.  | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

To address and mitigate the impact of urban flooding, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) is contemplating the establishment of large-scale sponge parks capable of collecting water from surrounding areas. The proposal, currently awaiting sanction of funds, has been forwarded to the State and it seeks an allocation of around ₹3 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF).

An official of the GCC said that the envisioned parks aim to effectively absorb water from the broader vicinity, contributing to flood-control measures. Currently, the city has 40 sponge parks functioning as water harvesting spots, limited to collecting water solely from the streets adjacent to the park and not from the wider area, the official added.

He also highlighted that the proposed new sponge parks would have significantly larger land masses compared to their smaller counterparts, indicating a more comprehensive approach to water management.

The initiative to establish sponge parks is aligned with the GCC’s earlier efforts to combat street-level stagnation during rainy seasons. Of the 47 sponge parks planned under the Singara Chennai 2.0 mission, 40 have already been set up and that involved the construction of mini ponds and trenches within the parks.

