Greater Chennai Corporation mulling policy for managing community dogs

This comes in the wake of a rise in complaints of dog bites and rabid animals roaming the city. The policy is also expected to strengthen regulations on pets trade and exotic dog breeding

February 16, 2024 12:56 am | Updated 12:56 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Currently, the Greater Chennai Corporation has been catching community dogs for birth control and vaccination.

| Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

Following a rise in complaints of dog bites and rerabid animals roaming various parts of the city, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), other urban local bodies, and various agencies have started discussions with the State Planning Commission on drawing up a policy for community dog management.

New regulations for management of community dogs are expected to resolve civic issues reported by residents. The policy is also expected to strengthen the regulations for the trade of pets and breeding of exotic dogs.

Councillors in the GCC said residents who participated in area sabha meetings demanded the civic body to explore the feasibility of achieving a street free of community dogs. Councillor T.V. Shemmozhi, Councillor of ward 104 in Anna Nagar, said participants in all 10 area sabha meetings in the ward demanded a solution to civic issues caused by community dogs.

“Residents have complained that many dog lovers were visiting their neighbourhood in their cars and feeding community dogs in a public space. These dogs have increased in number and some have reportedly been attacking children and senior citizens. When residents asked me to prevent people from feeding community dogs, the dog lovers threatened me. So, I am unable to resolve the issue,” Mr. Shemmozhi said.

GCC has already proposed special enclosures to feed community dogs. But the proposal was not implemented owing to protests from non-governmental organisations. Currently, the civic body has been catching community dogs for birth control procedures and vaccination.

After the initial dose, there is no revaccination, said an official. As a few cases of rabid animals have been reported in the city and the suburbs, civic officials are exploring the feasibility of controlling rabies in the city.

