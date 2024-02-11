Greater Chennai Corporation may alter design of Perungudi eco-park in Pallikaranai marshland

February 11, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - CHENNAI

Following protests by residents at a recent public hearing, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to alter the design of the proposed eco-park in Perungudi inside Pallikaranai marshland. It could even drop the plan as it is studying the feasibility of increasing the water spread area to 100%, sources said.

According to the original proposal, only 25.56% of the 93-acre dump yard, where bio-mining is taking place, will have a water spread area, while 62.4% of the park will be green cover. The eco-park was to have pathways and a parking space.

Now, the civic body has asked the consultant to study the feasibility of creating 93 acres of water spread area after removing the accumulated waste. The consultant will revise the design after studying the impact of the waste removal on groundwater resources in the area. Following the study, the consultant is expected to finalise the optimum depth of the waterbody following the clean-up, a senior official said.

The work on implementing the revised design for the eco-park is expected to be taken up only after brainstorming sessions involving engineers and environment experts and another round of public consultation with the residents. At a meeting of public stakeholders last week, residents had opposed the eco-park project.

Last year, the State government announced the project, saying it will be modelled after the 358-acre Tholkappia Poonga in Adyar Creek, with an estimated cost of ₹185.42 crore. Of the three options provided by the consultant, the GCC selected the option with the most water spread area. The project proposal included six ponds, watchtowers, public toilets, and parking facilities.

The civic body has already rejected the proposal for ‘Ainthinai Poonga’ and wetland reclamation with recreational hubs, which adopts the urban forestry concept. Since residents rejected the concept and demanded priority for flood mitigation, the new proposal is expected to get 100% water spread area, after clearance from various agencies, civic officials said.

During the previous initiatives, the GCC failed to take a decision on remediation of the Perungudi dump yard as officials were worried about the negative impact on the environment. Once the civic body decides to start removing waste accumulated below the existing road level, precautionary measures are expected to be taken to prevent any further pollution of the groundwater in the area.

At a meeting last week, senior officials of the Government of India advised the GCC to expedite the biomining project. The civic body has completed 70% of biomining in Perungudi dump yard. Work on biomining in Kodungaiyur is expected to start shortly.

