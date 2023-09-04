Greater Chennai Corporation looks at cost-effective, fresh ideas to tackle floods this monsoon

September 04, 2023 05:03 am | Updated 05:03 am IST - CHENNAI

As part of monsoon preparedness, the Greater Chennai Corporation is looking at fresh ideas and cost-effective technology to mitigate flooding in vulnerable areas.

Following the directions from Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena to explore the feasibility of implementing fresh ideas to improve monsoon preparedness, the civic body has started flood-mitigation work that have been delayed for a long time, adopting fresh ideas.

A few days ago, the civic body launched a project adopting “push-through technology” to construct a culvert across four railway tracks near Ganesapuram subway in north Chennai. Last year, the civic body adopted a technology to construct “shutter-cum-pumping arrangement” along canals to successfully mitigate flooding in several areas.

Corporation Deputy Commissioner (North Region) Sivaguru Prabakaran said the project in Ganesapuram was the first in the city to use push-through technology. “Usually, the project to construct drains across railway tracks takes a long time. But we will complete this work in 45 days. Our earlier projects were that of cut-and-cover technique. This project will be different,” he said.

“The water disposal is expected to increase to 10 cusecs after the construction of the drain. The disposal will increase 10 times. Floodwaters in roads in the catchment area such as Ganesapuram Main Road will drain quickly after the project is implemented,” said Mr. Prabakaran.

The project involves prefabricating a drain and pushing the structure underneath four tracks. The drain will be three metres wide and 2.7 metres high beneath the four tracks covering 40 metres length near the Ganesapuram subway, which is located in a flood-prone area. Once the project is successful, the Corporation is expected to adopt the technology for other areas.

Floodwaters from the other side of the railway tracks in Ganesapuram will be taken to the Otteri Nullah by construction of a shutter and pumping facility. Another shutter and pumping facility will be constructed near Stephenson Bridge.

The GCC is planning to use better technology of natural geotextiles for embankment development with Vettiver planting for slope protection and restoration of ponds as part of the flood preparedness in several areas. “We had been using a polythene geocell for slope protection. The natural geotextiles are better, cost-effective technology. Nine waterbodies in north Chennai will be restored using the technology shortly,” said Mr. Prabakaran.

Following the successful implementation of shutter and pumping system and automatic pumping stations in areas of north Chennai, the Corporation has incorporated the technology in Kovalam, Kosasthalaiyar and other basins of the city.

Flood monitoring officers had warned that some areas might be flooded because of a delay in construction of storm-water drains across major roads. Work on crossing of the drain across Sadaiyankuppam Road in Tiruvottiyur Zone covering 18 metres, Manali express road at Jothi Nagar covering 24 metres, Vazhuthalaimedu ( near Amma unavagam ) in Manali zone and Ennore express road at the junction of Elaiamman Kovil Street covering 20 metres have been among the 29 stretches completed by GCC. In Madhavaram zone Ward 31, the drain across Maduravoyal bypass and Aringar Anna Nagar culvert has been completed.