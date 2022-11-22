Greater Chennai Corporation likely to notify delimitation for area sabhas in 10 days

November 22, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

All 2,000 area sabha meetings are expected to be held in January; they are expected to increase civic participation, will serve as forums to improve voting percentages in urban areas

The Hindu Bureau

Every area sabha is like a grama sabha in the urban context, and the voters of the area will be the members. | Photo Credit: K. PICHUMANI

The notification for delimitation of 2,000 areas in the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) for organising meetings of area sabhas is likely to be done in 10 days. Thereafter, all 2,000 area sabha meetings are expected to be held in January to discuss civic issues.

The location to conduct the area sabhas will be finalised shortly. The sabhas shall make suggestions and submit projects for the area to the GCC Council. The area sabhas can make representations about grievances and suggestions about civic amenities to the council.

“It is expected to increase civic participation. In the long run, area sabhas might actually be the forum for improvement in the voting percentage in urban areas,” Corporation Deputy Commissioner (Revenue and Finance) Vishu Mahajan said.

“We are in the process of finalising the areas’ maps and notifying them in the GCC. If there is one apartment complex, it should not be split between two areas. The entire complex should be part of one, contiguous area. Otherwise, people may have to travel from one part of the ward to another for the meetings. These are some of the things kept in mind. Geographically speaking, if there is a huge 100-feet road dividing the area, then it makes sense to not have the neighbourhoods across the road as parts of a single area. The people in such areas may have to travel more,” an official said.

Once the notification is done, the council is expected to nominate 10 members for each of the ward committees.  “There might be some practical issues. It is a completely new system. Some teething issues might come up. If some objections are received from residents, we will definitely take them up. The Corporation Commissioner will take a decision,” the official said.

Every area sabha is like a grama sabha in the urban context, and the voters of the area will be the members.

