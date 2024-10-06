GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Greater Chennai Corporation plans to repair 750 faulty LED streetlights across the city

It has called for e-tenders at an estimated cost of ₹18.49 lakh for this. Bidders are required to submit their applications by 3 p.m. on October 14

Published - October 06, 2024 08:48 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Residents in several city areas have reported non-functional streetlights, raising concern about lack of safety and visibility. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Complaints have been raised about faulty streetlights in areas such as Adyar, Tiruvottiyur, and Perungudi. Amid this, the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to repair 750 defective LED streetlights in various areas of the city.

The civic body will replace faulty 40-50W LED fittings by upgrading LED engines, drivers, lenses, and other components. Locations where the repairs will be carried out have been identified based on both police recommendations and complaints raised by the public. The GCC currently maintains 2.91 lakh streetlights. It has called for e-tenders at an estimated cost of ₹18.49 lakh for this. Bidders are required to submit their applications by 3 p.m. on October 14.

Complaints about malfunctioning streetlights in Chennai have been emerging around the year from several areas, including Maduravoyal’s Ayyavu Nagar Annex, K.K. Nagar, and parts of Ashok Nagar. Residents have raised concern about the lack of maintenance of the streetlights, citing that they remained off for several days or weeks, creating safety hazards. Problems in K.K. Nagar included no lights on 78th and 75th Streets, while Ashok Nagar residents reported inconsistent lighting on 86th Street. Residents have also reported non-functional streetlights, raising concern about lack of safety and visibility.

According to GCC guidelines, respective contractors must repair defective lights within 24 hours of receiving a complaint. Penalties will be imposed for delays: 5% of the total cost per pole per year for delays beyond 24 hours, which would increase to 10% and 15% for delays beyond 36 and 48 hours, respectively.

In March, the GCC floated tenders to install 1,500 new streetlights covering 10 zones, including Tiruvottiyur, Manali, and Ambattur.

