Greater Chennai Corporation launches mass cleaning drive

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday launched a drive to remove municipal solid waste from beaches, such as Marina, Thiruvanmiyur and Besant Nagar. As many as 1,827 workers, 26 tipper-lorries, 287 battery-operated vehicles and 20 earth movers have been deployed for the drive. Chlorine powder was used to disinfect the areas after garbage removal. A total of 89 tonnes of solid waste and 201 tonnes of debris were removed, the release said. According to a press release, a large quantity of waste was removed from various parts of the city after the first spell of rain this northeast monsoon.


