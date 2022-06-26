Greater Chennai Corporation launches major encroachment removal drive

274 encroachments in various zones of the city have been removed so far, including those along major stretches like Usman Road and Ashok Nagar Second Avenue

Over 175 tonnes of debris dumped in public spaces have also been removed by the flying squads. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

The Greater Chennai Corporation has launched a major drive against encroachments by removing 274 illegal structures in roads, footpaths, playgrounds and public spaces maintained by the civic body in the last week.

The Corporation removed 71 encroachments in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, 46 in Teynampet, 38 in Kodambakkam, 37 in Sholinganallur, 23 in Ambattur, 12 in Manali, 11 in Alandur, nine each in Tiruvottiyur and Anna Nagar, six in Perungudi, four in Adyar, three in Royapuram, two each in Tondiarpet and Valasaravakkam and one in Madhavaram, officials said.

Encroachments along major stretches, including Usman Road, Ashok Nagar Second Avenue, Kaliamman Koil Street, Manali Salai, Kodungaiyur Kamaraj Salai, Periyar Nagar Selavayal, Ennore, Rajamannar Salai and Madhavaram Truck Terminal, were removed.

After the Corporation asked residents to complain about encroachments on the 1913 helpline, the civic body has started receiving complaints about encroachments in the zonal offices as well.

T. Nagar resident V.S. Jayaraman said the Corporation should remove encroachments in Ranganathan Street. “Residents are unable to walk on streets because of encroachments. Service roads of Usman Road are not used by vehicles because of encroachments. T. Nagar is again becoming an area with many encroachments. The Corporation should continue the drive to remove encroachments,” he said.

Ilamugil, a resident of Padi Kuppam Road, said the residents had complained about a few encroachments along Padi Kuppam Road to improve pedestrian space. Residents of many of the 471 bus route roads and at least 1,000 interior roads had demanded the removal of encroachments along the stretch and footpaths, officials said.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi said encroachment removal would be done continuously. “The encroachment removal drive for three days a week will continue based on the feedback the zonal officers get at the local level,” he said.

Officials have received complaints that Velachery Main Road has many encroachments, including food stalls and road side eateries. AGS Colony Velachery West Residents’ Welfare Association Secretary Geetha Ganesh said the move by the Corporation to remove all encroachments should be a regular exercise with better monitoring. “Officials should check if the encroachments crop up again or shift to other nearby areas,” she said.

Flying squads have also plugged illegal sewer connections at 66 locations. Most of the illegal sewer connections have been identified in Ambattur. Over 175 tonnes of debris dumped in public spaces have also been removed by the flying squads.