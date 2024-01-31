Greater Chennai Corporation launches intensive mosquito control drive in all 15 zones

January 31, 2024 01:45 am | Updated 01:45 am IST - CHENNAI

Chennai Mayor R. Priya on Tuesday launched intensive mosquito control operations in all the 15 zones of the city.

Launching the drive in ward 74 in Thiru. Vi. Ka. Nagar, she administered a public health pledge to workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and urged residents to cooperate with the GCC workers to remove mosquito breeding sources. The civic body will start clearing these sources from all private properties that have not been maintained properly by owners.

GCC Commissioner J. Radhakrishnan launched fogging operations at ward 123 in Teynampet zone. “As of now, all communicable diseases are under control, and the situation is being closely monitored,” he said.

Following a rise in mosquito density in various parts of the city, the GCC has ordered workers to clear storm-water drains with stagnant water. The civic body also advised residents to remove mosquito breeding sources in their houses.

As part of mosquito control operations, door-to-door source reduction activities were launched on Tuesday. A total of 362 compression sprayers, 69 power sprayers, 202 knapsack battery sprayer, 238 hand-operated fogging machine, and 65 vehicle- mounted fogging machines will be utilised for mosquito control operations.

Medical camps

The GCC has also started conducting medical camps in various parts of the city. As many as 17,786 camps have been conducted from June 1, 2023 to January 29, 2024. A total of 8.71 lakh beneficiaries attended them during this period. As many as 7,401 fever cases, 1,13,605 cough and cold cases, 1,817 acute diarrhea cases, and 90,862 skin infections were detected during the period.

On Monday, 20 medical camps were conducted and 722 residents visited the camps. As many as 318 medical officers and 635 staff nurses will start conducting the camps. In 2023, 567 dengue cases were reported in Chennai. In January 2024, a total of 22 cases of dengue have been reported in the city. A few cases of leptospirosis have also been reported in zones such as Tondiarpet.

